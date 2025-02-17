Advertisement
News

Gardaí seek public’s help to identify alleged hit and run driver in Tralee

Feb 17, 2025 18:02 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a driver who allegedly knocked a cyclist off their bike in Tralee.

The collision between the vehicle and cyclist happened on John Joe Sheehy Road near the train station in the town centre around 4pm on Wednesday January 29th.

It’s alleged the vehicle headed from John Joe Sheehy Road up Oakpark Road after colliding with the cyclist and knocked the cyclist off their bike.

Garda Cathy Murphy says the cyclist was not badly injured, but gardaí are appealing for the public's help to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Garda Murphy urges anyone with any information or dash cam footage to come forward.

