Advertisement
News

Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in Tralee

Mar 10, 2025 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager from Tralee.

15-year-old Ava Dewey, was last seen on Saturday evening (March 8th) at approximately 8.50pm.

Ava is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black tracksuit pants and white trainers.

Gardaí say Ava is known to frequent the Town Park in Tralee.

Anyone with information on Ava's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí issue warning on Belgian phone scam after Kerry person has savings account cleared
Advertisement
Killarney hoteliers attend major travel fair in Berlin
Kerry County Council to host road safety conference
Advertisement

Recommended

Furlong set to make return to international rugby
Manchester City boss sacked
Semi-final pairings confirmed in Division 4 of Lidl NFL
Basketball Ireland weekend review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus