Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in Tralee

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager from Tralee.

15-year-old Ava Dewey, was last seen on Saturday evening (March 8th) at approximately 8.50pm.

Ava is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black tracksuit pants and white trainers.

Gardaí say Ava is known to frequent the Town Park in Tralee.

Anyone with information on Ava's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.