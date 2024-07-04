Advertisement
Gardaí seek help in tracing man missing in Tralee

Jul 4, 2024 17:37 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Peter Hill, who has been reported missing from Tralee.

He was last seen in Tralee town on Tuesday, at approximately 4pm.

Peter is described as being 6 foot tall and of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy tracksuit.

Anyone with information on Peter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

