Gardaí search two homes in West Kerry for suspected terrorism financing

Gardaí have searched two homes on the Dingle peninsula as part of an investigation into the suspected financing of terrorism.

Over €100,000 of cash were seized between the properties in Lispole and Inch, and another in the east of the country.

The searches of the two west Kerry homes were led by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), and supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and local Gardaí.

Another home in the east of the country was also raided.

Gardaí say in total, more than €100,000 cash in various currencies was seized, along with electronic devices and documentation.

They, supported by International Law Enforcement and Europol, are investigating suspected terrorist financing offences.

Those suspected of being involved are non-Irish nationals, so the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) is also investigating their residency status.

No arrests have been made since Friday's operation.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, a Garda spokesperson said they are still gathering evidence and that investigations are ongoing.

Terrorist financing is the raising of funds to help run a terrorist group.