Gardaí say Limerick road is closed for the foreseeable

Jul 14, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Limerick are advising motorists that the road from Newcastle West via the Old Mill to Carrig Kerry is closed for the foreseeable.

The road closure is due to a road traffic collision

