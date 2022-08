Gardaí have requested the results of forensic examinations, relating to the murder of Miriam Burns, as quickly as possible.

It's after 75-year-old grandmother, Miriam Burns, was found dead at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney last Monday.

A chief suspect has been identified, but no one has been charged so far.

Advertisement

Southern correspondent with The Irish Sun, Ann Mooney, has an update on two parts of the Garda investigation: