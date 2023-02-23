Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Castleisland crash in which young man died

Gardaí are issuing a renewed appeal for witnesses to a crash near Castleisland last month in which a young man was killed.

24-year-old Jason Crean died at the scene of the collision, which involved his motorbike and a car, at around 8pm on January 22nd at Killally, on the N21 Castleisland Tralee road.

Gardaí say they’re looking to speak with a number of motorists who are believed to have been travelling along the route at the time.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were travelling on the N21 on that evening are asked to give this footage to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.