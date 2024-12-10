Advertisement
News

Gardaí refused 12 people permission to land at Kerry Airport this year

Dec 10, 2024 08:19 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí refused 12 people permission to land at Kerry Airport this year
Kerry Airport Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

12 people were refused permission to land at Kerry Airport by gardaí in the first nine months of the year.

Figures from An Garda Síochána were provided in the Dáil by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, following a parliamentary question from Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

People can be refused permission to land at ports of entry into Ireland if they don’t have a valid passport or another relevant travel document.

Advertisement

The figures show that up to 30 September this year, 12 people were refused permission to land at Kerry Airport by An Garda Síochána.

That figure was fewer than ten in 2023, and no refusals were noted for the years 2020, 2021, or 2022.

This includes people who have been refused permission to land as they were not in possession of a valid passport, or other equivalent document.

Advertisement

Kerry Airport had more refusals to land than Cobh, Cork Port, Limerick, Waterford Port, and Knock Airport in the first nine months of this year.

The figure, however, is significantly larger at the major ports and airports across the country, with over 3,800 people refused permission to land at Dublin Airport up to the end of September this year.

Permission to land at ports of entry other than Dublin Airport is the responsibility of the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

Advertisement

Justice Minister Helen McEntee told the Dáil her Department and the GNIB work closely with airlines on a range of measures to ensure passengers have valid documentation when boarding flights.

Border Management Unit officials are also available 24/7 to assist airlines with any immigration queries.

Minister McEntee said the priority when a person is refused leave to land is to return them on the next available return flight to the last point of embarkation.

Advertisement

She said the majority of those who present without appropriate documentation and refused leave to land seek to enter the international protection process, and the EU Pact on Asylum and Migration means applications in this process will have to be completed in three months, including those who misled authorities.

Gardaí told Radio Kerry the figures provided is all that they can disclose on the refusals to land at Kerry Airport in 2023 or 2024, and they cannot provide details on specific cases.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former Chief Superintendent receives Kerry Heritage Award 2024
Advertisement
Kerry Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious road traffic incidents including fatal collision and hit-and-run
MEP Billy Kelleher in Paris today to discuss Mercosur deal with French president
Advertisement

Recommended

Former Chief Superintendent receives Kerry Heritage Award 2024
Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Van der Flier named Player of the Series
Champions League resumes this evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus