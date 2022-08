Gardaí are not commenting on reports that they’re searching an area outside Killarney in connection with the murder of Miriam Burns.

The news website, Independent.ie, reports that a search is taking place near a holy well.

It's understood this is directly linked to the arrest of a man in connection with the 75-year-old's murder.

The man in his 50s was arrested yesterday on suspicion of Mrs Burns's murder.

Her body was found in her home in Ardshanavooley in Killarney on Monday.