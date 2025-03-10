Gardaí issue warning on Belgian phone scam after Kerry person has savings account cleared

People in Kerry are being advised to always contact their bank if they suspect suspicious calls or texts.

The warning comes after a person in the county had their savings account cleared out of a substantial amount, after falling victim to a phone scam.

They received a call from a Belgian number purporting to be from AIB, advising their account had been hacked and they needed to download an app.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says several people in the county have been caught by this scam in recent weeks.

She describes what happens and what action to take: