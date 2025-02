Gardaí are investigating the theft of two BMW cars from a storage unit in North Kerry.

The cars were stolen from a storage unit in Slieveawaddra in Ballyduff, which contained several vehicles and was broken into some time between 8:30am last Wednesday and 9am last Thursday.

The first car is a white BMW M234 Coupe with an English reg, and the second is a black BMW 520 estate with a 131 Dublin reg.

Garda Cathy Murphy says anyone with information can contact gardaí: