Gardaí investigating number of criminal damage incidents in Kerry

Jan 2, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating number of criminal damage incidents in Kerry
Gardaí are investigating a number of criminal damage incidents that took place in Kerry over the festive period.

These incidents took place between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Three criminal damage incidents took place in Tralee.

The first occurred in Mitchel’s Court, Tralee on Christmas Day at 11.10pm; a house and vehicle were damaged in this incident.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident that occurred on December 29th at 4.30am in the Lee Drive estate, Tralee; the window of a house was damaged in this case.

On New Year’s Day at around 2.45am, damage was also caused to a door and window of a B&B in Pembrooke Street, Tralee.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any of these incidents, or those that have CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.

There were also two incidents of criminal damage in Killarney.

On December 25th damage was cause to a vehicle at Dunloe Upper, Beaufort at 7.30pm, while on New Year’s Day at 5.50am damage was caused to the front door of a B&B on Muckross Road, Killarney.

Anyone that witnessed any of these incidents, or that may have CCTV or dash-cam footage from the times of these incidents to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160.

