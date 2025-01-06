Gardaí investigating New Year’s burglary in Tralee

Gardaí are investigating after an overnight burglary at a house in Tralee town centre.

The burglary happened on the night of New Year’s Eve or in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Urban Terrace on Upper Rock Street in the town.

The burglar entered the house while the occupant was asleep in the property, and caused no damage.

The occupant of the house noticed items were missing when they woke up on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony says anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300.