Gardaí investigating four separate assaults in Kerry

Gardaí are investigating four separate assaults that took place around Kerry in recent days.

On Saturday before midnight, a man suffered facial injuries after he was headbutted in an unprovoked attack in Kenmare.

Meanwhile in Killarney on March 7th, a man was assaulted with a glass bottle and suffered injuries to his head and face; this happened around 7pm.

Advertisement

Gardaí in Dingle are investigating after another man was struck in the face around 1.30am Saturday, by a man who was unknown to him.

They are also investigating an assault on Aughacasla beach, Castlegregory; this man was pushed to the ground as his dog wasn’t on a lead.

Garda Cathy Murphy is appealing for information in all cases.

Advertisement

She outlines what happened in Kenmare: