Gardaí investigating fatal Tralee crash appeal for witnesses or dash-cam footage

Gardaí in Tralee investigating a fatal crash are appealing to witnesses or those with dash-cam footage to come forward.

A motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, died in the single vehicle collision at Springfield, Ballyvelly, Tralee shortly after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.