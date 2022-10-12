Gardaí investigating fatal assault in Tralee arrest fourth man

Gardaí have arrested a fourth man in connection to a fatal assault in Tralee last week.

Thomas Dooley, who was 43 and from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, was fatally stabbed before 12 noon on Wednesday last week at Rath Cemetery, Tralee where a funeral had been taking place.

The man, aged in his 30s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

This is the fourth arrest made as part of this investigation.

The local investigation team has been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The victim’s brother, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his cousin, Thomas Dooley who's aged 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have both been charged with Thoman Dooley's murder.

A third man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested as part of the investigation was released without charge; a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.