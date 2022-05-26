Gardaí investigating circumstances of gang attack video in Killarney

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a violent incident in Killarney town centre on Saturday evening.

A video of the incident which shows a group of young men - some of whom appeared to be teenagers - assaulting a youth on Chapel Place just off New Street is circulating on social media.

Several videos of the incident have been circulating in recent days. In one video, it shows a young man on the ground being punched and kicked in the head repeatedly by six or seven other young men.

Killarney gardaí have told Radio Kerry that they are aware of the footage and are in the process of verifying it. The gardaí are also aware of an incident in the town centre on Saturday evening as officers were called to the incident.

No arrests were made and no serious injuries have been reported from that event and gardaí are assessing the Chapel Place footage to see if it relates to the same incident.

Investigations are ongoing into the matter.

