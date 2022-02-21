Gardaí investigating burglary Glenflesk Post Office and shop

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at the shop and post office in Gleflesk.

The incident in Glenflesk occurred at 1.30 this morning; the premises was damaged during the break-in and a number of items were stolen.

This is the third break-in to a post office in Kerry in just three days.

Advertisement

On Friday, an attempted armed robbery took place in Killarney Post Office; a man entered the business armed with a shotgun and demanded money and threatened the staff.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at Headford Post Office, near Killarney, which occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí say Investigations are ongoing.