Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigating burglaries in Killarney

Jul 27, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating burglaries in Killarney Gardaí investigating burglaries in Killarney
Share this article

Gardaí are investigating two separate burglaries which occurred in Killarney yesterday.

The incidents occurred within half an hour of one another around lunchtime.

At 12.30pm, cash was stolen from a residence at Deer Park.

Advertisement

At 1pm another residence in the Headford area was broken into and more cash was stolen.

Killarney Gardaí are appealing to motorists who were travelling in the Headford area between 12 mid-day and 2pm yesterday afternoon to provide dashcam footage.

They are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Brewsterfield, Knockanes and Artigallivan areas who may have noticed unusual or suspicious activity in the area.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Gardai on (064) 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus