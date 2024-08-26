Gardaí in Kerry are investigating two assaults, one of which saw a man taken to hospital after being glassed.

A man was glassed in Listowel around 1am on Saturday last (August 24th) in a public house on William’s Street.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan is appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone that video recorded the assault on their phone:

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Tralee are also appealing for information after a man was assaulted in the town around 2am on August 19th on Castle Street.

The victim was punched a number of times by another man who was not known to him.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV but are asking members of the public who recorded the incident to share it with them.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan says the quality on people’s phones is better than CCTV: