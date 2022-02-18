Gardaí investigate after armed man threatens Killarney post office staff

Gardaí are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Killarney this morning.

At around 10.30am, emergency services were called to the incident which occurred at the post office on New Street.

Killarney post office on New Street remains closed this lunchtime as gardaí from the crime scene nvestigations unit continue their work following the attempted armed robbery of the office.

It's thought that the incident took place at around 10.30am when a man entered the post office, pointed a gun at staff and told them to give him cash.

Shortly afterwards eye witnesses described seeing the man leave the post office and get into a car which then sped away in the direction of Beech Road.

Radio Kerry understands that the raider left empty handed following the quick action of the post office staff who raised the alarm.

An Post has apologised for the inconvenience to customers and expects the office to open later. A garda investigation is continuing into the incident.

The Garda Press Office has issued a statement in relation to today's attempted armed robbery.

Gardaí say one man entered a business premises on New Street armed with a shotgun and demanded money and threatened the staff. He left the scene with nothing and was driven away in a black Toyota car.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or road users who were in or near New Street, Killarney this morning and who may have video/dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to them.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Killarney garda station at 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.