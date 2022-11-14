Gardaí in Tralee warn of fraud targeting teenagers on social media

Gardaí in Tralee are warning of a fraud scam targeting teenagers on a social media app.

Gardaí say scammers are targeting schoolchildren in the Tralee area on Snapchat, with the promise of making easy money in the run up to Christmas using cryptocurrency.

The scammers will add the teenager on Snapchat, begin communicating with them and then ask them to provide their bank account details, and post their debit card to a PO Box.

One victim of the scam in the Tralee area posted their debit card to the fraudster and gave their account details, only to then be blocked on Snapchat by the fraudster.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan says these scammers will target other teenagers in Tralee.