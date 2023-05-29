Gardaí in Kerry investigating two cases of suspected arson in vacant houses

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating two cases of suspected arson in vacant houses.

This follows a fire at an unoccupied house in the Dromclough area near Listowel Saturday night.

A fire in a vacant house on Mitchel's Road in Tralee in the early hours of Friday morning is now also being treated as arson.

Emergency services were called to a house fire in the Dromclough area outside Listowel at around 11.15 Saturday night.

Three units of the fire service attended the blaze, two from Listowel and one from Ballybunion.

Firefighters remained at the scene until the early hours of yesterday morning.

The building in question is an unoccupied bungalow.

There's graffiti daubed on windows and exterior walls of the house, including some of a satanic nature, but it's unknown if this was there before the blaze occurred.

Gardaí are treating this as a case of suspected arson.

Meanwhile, a fire in a vacant house in Tralee in the early hours of Friday morning is now also being treated as arson.

The two-storey building on Mitchel’s Road was considerably damaged in the blaze.

Gardaí and three units of Tralee fire brigade attended the scene after being alerted at around 1am Friday.

No one was injured in the incident; the house has been vacant for some time, so gardaí are treating the fire as suspicious.

They’re asking anyone who was in the area around that time, or noticed anything in the run up to it, to contact Tralee Garda Station 066 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have been driving around the area and who has dashcam footage to review it, and report anything suspicious.