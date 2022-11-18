Gardaí engage in 90-minute standoff with man armed with knife in South Kerry

Gardaí have confirmed that a standoff involving officers and a man armed with a knife took place in South Kerry yesterday.

The standoff took place in the early hours of yesterday morning in Portmagee.

The man armed with the knife was in an outdoor area where it’s understood other people were present.

Local gardaí, along with members of the Armed Support Unit from Limerick, responded.

The standoff with the man, who’s in his 40s, lasted for 90 minutes.

The situation was successfully resolved and no one was injured during the standoff.

The man was later arrested and brought to Listowel District Court where he was charged under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

He was remanded in custody to appear again in court at a later date.