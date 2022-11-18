Advertisement
News

Gardaí engage in 90-minute standoff with man armed with knife in South Kerry

Nov 18, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí engage in 90-minute standoff with man armed with knife in South Kerry Gardaí engage in 90-minute standoff with man armed with knife in South Kerry
Share this article

Gardaí have confirmed that a standoff involving officers and a man armed with a knife took place in South Kerry yesterday.

The standoff took place in the early hours of yesterday morning in Portmagee.

The man armed with the knife was in an outdoor area where it’s understood other people were present.

Advertisement

Local gardaí, along with members of the Armed Support Unit from Limerick, responded.

The standoff with the man, who’s in his 40s, lasted for 90 minutes.

The situation was successfully resolved and no one was injured during the standoff.

Advertisement

The man was later arrested and brought to Listowel District Court where he was charged under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

He was remanded in custody to appear again in court at a later date.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus