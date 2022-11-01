Advertisement
News

Gardaí continuing to appeal for information following fatal crash at Derrymore East

Nov 1, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí continuing to appeal for information following fatal crash at Derrymore East Gardaí continuing to appeal for information following fatal crash at Derrymore East
Share this article

Gardai are continuing to appeal for information, following the death of a teenager in a crash outside Tralee.

13-year-old Eve O'Callaghan died when the car she was a passenger in, was in a single vehicle collision at approximately 5.15pm on Saturday on the N86 at Derrymore East, Tralee.

The male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The other occupants of the car were uninjured.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them.

 

Advertisement

 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus