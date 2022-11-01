Gardaí continuing to appeal for information following fatal crash at Derrymore East

Gardai are continuing to appeal for information, following the death of a teenager in a crash outside Tralee.

13-year-old Eve O'Callaghan died when the car she was a passenger in, was in a single vehicle collision at approximately 5.15pm on Saturday on the N86 at Derrymore East, Tralee.

The male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

The other occupants of the car were uninjured.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.