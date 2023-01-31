Advertisement
News

Gardaí considering whether to reopen investigation into retired Kerry judge

Jan 31, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí considering whether to reopen investigation into retired Kerry judge Gardaí considering whether to reopen investigation into retired Kerry judge
Share this article

It’s not yet known if there’ll be further garda investigations into complaints regarding former Kerry district court judge, James O'Connor.

This comes after it was revealed that personal injury proceedings are to be taken against the former judge, who’s alleged to have abused his position to pursue a vulnerable woman for a sexual relationship.

James O'Connor, who’s now 70, retired in 2018 after his application to stay on the bench for a further year, was refused.

Advertisement

Mr O'Connor, who's never commented publicly on the matter, has never been charged with any crime.

Legal Affairs Editor with the Irish Independent, Shane Phelan, who’s from Ballybunion, says the woman in question made a new complaint about the retired judge to a different garda division last summer.

He says gardaí are currently considering whether to reopen the investigation.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus