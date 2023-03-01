Advertisement
Gardaí carrying out enquiries after Kerry man was confronted by group

Mar 1, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí carrying out enquiries after Kerry man was confronted by group
An Garda Síochána have confirmed they are carrying out enquiries after a Kerry man was confronted by a number of people.

Gardaí wouldn't comment on the specific activities of the group.

However, they say the actions of such groups are a cause of concern for An Garda Síochána and for other police services.

They say the manner in which such groups confront individuals has the potential to cause violence and harm.

They also say the way in which they interact with their targets may affect criminal proceedings.

Gardaí say their priority at all times is the safety of children.

If anyone has concerns about the potential sexual exploitation of children they should report this immediately to the force.

 

 

