6pm update

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the Tralee side of Abbeydorney village for the next few hours following a crash.

Electricity wires are on the road and the ESB and gardaí are at the scene in Cloonametagh.

The single car collision happened after 3pm; the extent of any injuries are not yet known.

Due to the ESB crew being present, trying to repair the wires, motorists are asked to completely avoid the Tralee side of Abbeydorney for the next few hours.