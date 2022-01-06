Gardaí arrest unaccompanied learner driver for breaking multiple driving laws

Gardaí have arrested a motorist driving at a deadly speed on an icy road, breaking multiple driving laws.

The learner driver was stopped in Ballymacelligott last night, travelling at a speed of 170km/h.

The Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist who was driving a Volkswagon Passatt on the N21 road between Ballymacelligott and Tralee around 10.20pm last night.

The learner driver, a male in his late teens, was unaccompanied by a fully-licensed driver, which is required by law under the Road Traffic Act.

He was driving at a speed of 170km/h in a 100km/h zone. The driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized.

Temperatures dropped as low as -1 degrees in some parts of the county last night, resulting in dangerous driving conditions.

Gardaí have reminded drivers to slow down as temperatures are expected to continue to drop in line with the Status Yellow weather alert issued until tomorrow morning.