Gardaí arrest second man in connection with murder in Tralee yesterday

Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley in Tralee yesterday.

Mr Dooley was killed at Rath Cemetery before 12 noon, in an attack which also left his wife Siobhán in hospital.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested in the early hours of this morning at a hospital in Cork, remains in garda custody.

A second man, who is in his 40s, was arrested in Cork City this afternoon, and taken to Tralee garda station, where he’s currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing, and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.