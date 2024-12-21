Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Killarney

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision.

The accident occurred at the junction of Countess Road and Rookery Road, Killarney yesterday, December 20th, 2024.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at approximately 6pm.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 60s, was brought to Cork University Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene today and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area between 5.15pm and 6.15pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on (064) 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.