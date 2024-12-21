Advertisement
News

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Killarney

Dec 21, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Killarney
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision.

The accident occurred at the junction of Countess Road and Rookery Road, Killarney yesterday, December 20th, 2024.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at approximately 6pm.

Advertisement

The female pedestrian, aged in her 60s, was brought to Cork University Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene today and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area between 5.15pm and 6.15pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on (064) 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

MTU to offer two new courses for upcoming academic year
Advertisement
Kerry Association of New York hands over €100,000 to Kerry charities
Kerry family resource centre which helped organise story-telling event at Tralee library welcomes court case outcome
Advertisement

Recommended

St Mary’s BC Castleisland Christmas Blitz Preview
MTU to offer two new courses for upcoming academic year
KSBGL Saturday Morning Review
Kerry Association of New York hands over €100,000 to Kerry charities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus