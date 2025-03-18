Advertisement
Gardaí appealing for information following significant fencing material theft from West Kerry farm

Mar 18, 2025 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appealing for information following significant fencing material theft from West Kerry farm
Gardaí in West Kerry are appealing for information following a theft from a farm.

A significant number of timber fencing stakes were stolen from a farmyard in the Garfinny area of Dingle.

The incident occurred between March 1st and 3rd, and Gardaí say a van or trailer was used to take the material.

Garda Pa O’Brien is asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or those with dashcam footage to contact Dingle Garda Station:

Anyone with information can contact Dingle Garda Station on 066 915 1522.

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus