Gardaí appealing for information after taxi driver assaulted in Killarney

May 2, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appealing for information after taxi driver assaulted in Killarney
Gardaí are appealing for information after a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Killarney.

The driver of the taxi collected a man and woman on College Street between 3:30 and 4am on Sunday to bring them back to their accommodation in Muckross.

The driver was allegedly assaulted by the couple after they demanded to get out on a dangerous bend on the Muckross road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the couple or who has any information to contact Killarney garda station on 064 6671160.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony says the couple threw some money into the car before leaving on foot.

