Gardaí appeal for information on fatal crash, as victim is named locally

Oct 14, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for information on fatal crash, as victim is named locally
The young man who died in a crash outside Kenmare has been named locally.

25 year old Thomas Gudgeon died, when the car he was a passenger in, was in a collision with another car, on the N70 at Dromquinna, Kenmare.

The crash occurred just before 6 o clock on Wednesday evening.

Two other people were injured in the incident, one of whom was taken to hospital.

Garda, Inspector Gary Carroll is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 663 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

