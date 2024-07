Gardaí are appealing for anyone with video footage of an assault in Dingle to make it available to them.

A man was assaulted during an altercation with another man at 4.40am on Friday on Main Street, Dingle.

Sergeant Linda Brosnan made this appeal for witnesses:

Advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 71 02300 or Dingle Garda Station on 066 9151522.