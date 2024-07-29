Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for information after items and cash valued at over €1,500 stolen from Tralee home

Jul 29, 2024
Gardaí appeal for information after items and cash valued at over €1,500 stolen from Tralee home
Gardaí are appealing for information after items and cash valued at over €1,500 were stolen from a house in Tralee.

A house in Hollow View, Oakpark, Tralee was broken into between 9am and 11am yesterday (Sunday, July 28th).

A Stihl consaw, valued at €1,500, along with cash as taken from the house.

Sergeant Linda Brosnan says a sliding door was left open and this is how the thief gained entry to the home.

She has this advice for people to prevent burglaries in their homes:

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 71 02300.

