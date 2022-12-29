Advertisement
Gardaí advise road users to avoid area in Castlegregory

Dec 29, 2022 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Gardaí is advising motorists to avoid the area around the Castlegregory grotto following a car collision.

Road users are warned there may be delays along the road.

No further information is available at this time.

