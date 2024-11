Gardaí are advising motorists that a section of the main N21 road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale will close for a period this morning.

The road, at the Captains table is currently down to one lane, after a truck went off the road in the area.

Gardaí say this stretch of N21 will close at 9.45am for around an hour, to allow the truck be removed.

Local diversions will be in place.