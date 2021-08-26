Garda presence in Kerry towns this Saturday to ensure crowds comply with restrictions

Gardaí in Kerry are reminding the public and business owners to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines this weekend.

Superintendent of the Killarney Garda District Flor Murphy was speaking ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final, which takes place on Saturday afternoon.

Large crowds gathered in parts of Limerick and Cork last weekend, following the hurling final.

Superintendent Murphy says the game, the good weather and it being the last weekend of August could lead to large crowds gathering around the county.

He says there will be a large garda presence countywide this weekend. Superintendent Murphy adds any COVID regulation breaches could impact on licence renewals.