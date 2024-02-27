Garda day of action underway across Kerry

Gardaí in Kerry are conducting a day of action today.

The 24-hour operation got underway this morning at 7 o'clock and runs until tomorrow at 7am.

The day of action aims to increase Garda visibility across the county- by performing a number of checkpoints.

These include driving and speed checks; and checkpoints with armed and uniform gardaí - to disrupt the movement of criminals.

Sergeant Linda Brosnan says the operation will see increased Garda engagement with the public and business communities throughout the day.