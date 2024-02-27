Advertisement
News

Garda day of action underway across Kerry

Feb 27, 2024 09:29 By radiokerrynews
Garda day of action underway across Kerry
Share this article

Gardaí in Kerry are conducting a day of action today.

The 24-hour operation got underway this morning at 7 o'clock and runs until tomorrow at 7am.

The day of action aims to increase Garda visibility across the county- by performing a number of checkpoints.

Advertisement

These include driving and speed checks; and checkpoints with armed and uniform gardaí - to disrupt the movement of criminals.

Sergeant Linda Brosnan says the operation will see increased Garda engagement with the public and business communities throughout the day.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry company had no option but to pursue those spreading defamatory lies
Advertisement
Man remains in garda custody on suspicion of murdering elderly man in Castlemaine
Kerry election conventions for Fine Gael and Labour
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry producer wins Irish Food Writers’ Guild Food Award
Kerry election conventions for Fine Gael and Labour
Man remains in garda custody on suspicion of murdering elderly man in Castlemaine
Kerry car dealer wins at SIMI Irish Motor Industry Awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus