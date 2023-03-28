Advertisement
Garda Commissioner says he stands by arrests in Kerry Babies case

Mar 28, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Garda Commissioner says he stands by arrests in Kerry Babies case
Commissioner Drew Harris. PIC from garda.ie
The Garda Commissioner says he stands by the arrests of two people detained in connection with the Kerry Babies case.

 

Baby John's body was found with 28 stab wounds on White Strand in Cahersiveen in April 1984.

Drew Harris says the decision to arrest the man and woman on suspicion of murder last week, was made on the basis of inquiries, statements and a forensic strategy.

 

The couple arrested were released without charge last week, and a file has now been sent to the DPP.

 

Commissioner Drew Harris says he stands by Gardaí's decision to question the pair.

