GAA and Gardai advise supporters to plan travel in advance

Jul 9, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
The GAA and An Garda Síochána are strongly advising Kerry supporters traveling to Croke Park this weekend to plan their journey in advance.

A large attendance is expected for the All Ireland semi final clash between Kerry and Dublin tomorrow and those traveling by car are reminded that Clonliffe College is no longer available for match day parking.

Supporters are urged to use public transport where possible and to avail of Dublin Park and Ride Facilities.

Dublin City Council Parking Enforcement will be in operation for the match day and the Gardai remind supporters to be mindful of local residents and to avoid parking in residential areas.

Further information on match day parking can be found on - crokepark.ie/getting-here/match-concert-parking

