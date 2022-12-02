Advertisement
Future of Kenmare Joules store is secured

Dec 2, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Future of Kenmare Joules store is secured
The future is safe for a Kenmare shop, which is part of a chain of stores in the UK and Ireland.

It was revealed last month that Joules Group Plc was set for administration, after the British retailer failed to raise equity or find new investors.

Retail giant Next and Joules founder Tom Joule have now rescued the company from administration in a £34 million deal.

Next says it intends to keep about 100 Joules stores open and save 1,450 jobs.

The Kenmare shop has been told its future is secure and will remain open.

 

