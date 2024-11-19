Further remand for man accused of Killarney drugs charges

A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to alleged drug offences in Killarney.

29-year-old Pau Cortes Cubero of Tudor Lodge, Woodlawn Road, Killarney appeared before Tralee District Court.

Pau Cortes Cubero appeared before Judge David Waters via video-link from Cork Prison, facing three charges.

Through a Spanish interpreter he confirmed his name and advised that he could see and hear the court.

He’s accused of possession of cocaine for sale or supply contrary to Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He also faces two charges of possession of cocaine, contrary to Sections 3 & 6 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the matter is in for DPP directions, but they are not yet available.

His solicitor, Brendan Ahern told the judge that his client intends to enter a guilty plea in relation to the charges and wishes for the matter to be expedited.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Cortes Cubero in custody to appear before Tralee District Court, via video-link on November 20th for DPP directions.