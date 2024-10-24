Further charges are to be brought against a man accused of assaulting a man and woman using a bedside table lamp in Castleisland.

39-year-old Dermot O’Mahony of Mountain View, Leith West, Abbeydorney, currently faces three charges arising from the one incident on the June Bank Holiday.

It’s alleged Mr O’Mahony entered the house of an ex-partner in Castleisland through an unlocked door at about 6:30am on the June Bank Holiday Monday.

Gardaí allege he then accosted his ex-partner and a man in the bedroom of the house, and used a table lamp and his fists to strike both parties.

The court previously heard there were children in the house at the time, while the male injured party received plastic surgery and staples in his face as a result of his injuries.

Mr O’Mahony currently faces three charges arising from this one incident; these are one of assault with intent to cause bodily harm to the man, assault causing harm to a female in her 30s, and one count of burglary.

At Tralee District Court this week, Mr O’Mahony’s solicitor Pat Mann said he is now aware there are further charges to come relating to this matter.

Mr O’Mahony was remanded on continuing bail to the 6th November, when he will appear in Tralee District Court in person to face these further charges, the details of which were not outlined in court.

Judge David Waters previously refused jurisdiction in the case after hearing the facts of what is alleged, meaning the matter will be heard in a higher court.