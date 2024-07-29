A North Kerry man has been further remanded on bail in relation to the alleged assault of two people in Castleisland.

39-year-old Dermot O’Mahony of Mountain View, Leith West, Abbeydorney faces three charges.

It’s alleged that on June 3rd he trespassed at an address at Cahereen Heights, Castleisland and committed an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Advertisement

Mr O’Mahony is also charged with assault with intent to cause bodily harm to a male in his 20s; and assault to a female in her 30s, at the same address, on the same date.

Judge David Waters remanded him on continuing bail to appear before Tralee District Court on September 18th.