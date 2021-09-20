Funerals this morning of mother and son killed in Lixnaw double murder-suicide

The funerals are taking place this morning of the mother and son killed in the Lixnaw double murder-suicide.

The bodies of 56-year-old Eileen O'Sullivan and her son, 24-year-old Jamie were found in their home on September 7th.

Eileen's partner, Mossie, was found dead nearby, with a shotgun near his body; his funeral took place last week.

The remains of Eileen and Jamie are to arrive at St Michael's Church, Lixnaw this morning for requiem mass at 11 o’clock, with burial afterwards in Kilfeighney cemetery.

The family has appealed for privacy; the Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw

