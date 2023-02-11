Funeral this morning of man who died following Listowel workplace accident

The funeral will take place this morning (Saturday) of the man who died following a workplace accident at Kerry Group’s Listowel plant.

Matt Foley of Woodford, Listowel, and late of Coolkeragh, died at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday, following the incident Monday night at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant.

His funeral Mass will take place at 11.30 this morning at St Mary's Church, Listowel, followed by burial afterwards in St John Paul II Cemetery.

Advertisement

The family has expressed their gratitude to the first responders who cared for Matt, as well as the Coast Guard, and Intensive Care Unit at Cork University Hospital.

They’re requesting donations to the Irish Sea and Cliff Rescue 115, as the Rescue 115 helicopter transported Mr Foley from University Hospital Kerry to Cork University Hospital for treatment Monday night.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on listowelparish.com

Advertisement

The late Matt Foley is survived by his wife Eileen, sons Diarmuid and Mark, daughter Lorraine, grandchild Aaron, brothers Thomas, Patrick, and John, and sisters Helen, Kitty, Joan, Christine.