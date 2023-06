The funeral is taking place this morning of the man who died in a crash in mid-Kerry on Sunday.

Danny Cahill of Langford Street, Killorglin, was the captain of the Kerry minor football team which won the All-Ireland Championship in 1988.

He died in a two-car collision car in Kilbonnane, Beaufort, on Sunday afternoon.

His funeral Mass is taking place in St James Church, Killorglin this morning, with burial afterwards to Ardmoniel Cemetery.