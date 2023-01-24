Advertisement
Funeral on Thursday for young Tralee man killed in Castleisland crash

Jan 24, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The funeral will take place on Thursday of the young Tralee man killed in a crash in Castleisland.

24-year-old Jason Crean died at the scene of the collision, which involved his motorbike and a car, at around 8 o’clock Sunday night at Killally, on the N21 Castleisland Tralee road.

His funeral Mass is to take place in St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Jason Crean is survived by his parents Geraldine and James, brothers James and Thomas, and sister Zoie.

 

